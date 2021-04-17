Faith Matters: Mysterious phone call stuns pastor

Last Saturday evening, at about 9 o'clock, my phone rang. I didn't recognize the number, but I decided to answer it anyway, thinking it might be someone curious about our church services the next morning.

The man at the other end started by saying, "Is this Vintage Fellowship?"

"Yes," I replied. My hunch was right.

"Well, I'm looking for a new church for me and my family, and I was wondering what kind of church you are. Specifically, I want to know if you follow the demonic teachings of the anti-Christ."

Deep breath. "Tell me what you mean by 'demonic teachings of the anti-Christ.'"

"I want to know if you're one of those churches that encourage people to wear masks, practice social distancing and get the vaccine."

Another deep breath. "Well, our church is still meeting virtually. We're just doing online church services."

"So you have compromised and are following the anti-Christ." And he hung up on me.

I think I had a stunned look on my face, and I said to my wife, "Did you hear that?" She had, and we just stood looking at one another in disbelief.

It would be easy for me to just move on from a call like this. I've had people say a lot worse to me than I'm a compromiser or that my teachings as a pastor aren't right. But I can't shake that conversation. I wish it had lasted. I wish he hadn't hung up on me. I wish I could have replied.

I think I would have said something like this: "No, we're not following the teachings of the anti-Christ. We're trying to follow Jesus. Jesus told us to love our neighbors, to look out for the needy, and to be wise in how we live. That's why we take the pandemic seriously. It's not really about us. It's about our neighbors and wanting to show them the love of Jesus."

Every week or two, it seems like there is a news article about people's perceptions of the covid-19 pandemic, the restrictions enacted by state and local governments, and the vaccine. Every time I read one of those articles, I am disheartened to learn that so many of the folks who don't act on our common threat and don't trust the science behind the vaccines are Christians. White evangelicals, in particular. My tribe. My people.

I lament that so many church folk have moved so far away from what I understand the basic teachings of Jesus to be. Over and over again, the gospels tell us stories about Jesus taking responsibility for the health of other people. Over and over again, Jesus' words are about how we need to give up our own rights and comfort for the sake of others. That "go the extra mile" line came from Jesus, urging us to be extravagant in our love for others, even if that means bearing some kind of personal injustice.

I wish we could love our neighbors as Jesus told us to. I hope I can love that man who hung up on me.

Robb Ryerse is one of the pastors of Vintage Fellowship in Fayetteville. He is the author of "Running for Our Lives: A Story about Faith, Politics, and the Common Good." He can be reached at robb@vintagefellowship.org.