Gibson's 5-RBI day lifts UA

Danielle Gibson drove in five runs with a home run and a double as the University of Arkansas defeated Georgia 10-3 on Friday in Athens, Ga.

The No. 10 Razorbacks (34-5, 14-2 SEC) collected eight hits and broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning on Braxton Burnside's run-scoring double. One batter later, Gibson belted a two-run home run -- her 12th of the season -- to give the Razorbacks a 5-2 lead.

No. 20 Georgia (27-9, 6-7) picked up seven hits and committed two errors.

Autumn Storms (7-1) earned the victory. She allowed 3 hits in 4 innings, walking 1 and striking out 1. Mary Haff picked up her fourth save, striking out five in three innings. Mary Wilson Avant (14-5) took the loss for Georgia.

The Razorbacks' first two runs came via the home run -- Hannah Gammill hit a one-out shot in the third inning and Kayla Green made it 2-0 in the fourth.

Georgia's Lacey Fincher tied the game with a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth, but with runners at first and third, Storms got Jayda Kearney to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Arkansas took the lead for good in the fifth when Gammill drew a one-out walk and scored on Burnside's double.

The Razorbacks put the game away with a four-run sixth inning. Hannah McEwen drew a bases-loaded walk to increase the Arkansas lead to 6-2, and Gibson followed with three-run double to left center.

Gammill capped the Razorbacks' scoring with a run-scoring fielder's choice in the top of the seventh. Georgia's Ellie Armstead hit a two-out home run in the bottom of the seventh.