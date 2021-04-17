Gravette Farmers Market to open April 24

GRAVETTE -- The 2021 farmers market will open for the season April 24 in the open-air pavilion at Old Town Park.

Hours for the market will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday, according to manager Beth Patton.

Regular vendors from past years will be on hand to market their products, and Patton said she has lined up several new vendors, including a couple of growers of fresh produce. Another new vendor will offer homemade soaps and scrubs.

The market will offer locally grown fresh vegetables and fruits, plants, eggs, jams and jellies, baked goods, and farm-raised beef and pork products. A variety of arts and crafts will also be available. New products will be added each week. Local honey will be available in a few weeks.

Patton said members of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at the market May 1. Their booth will offer informational literature on the Master Gardener program and volunteer opportunities to do gardening in the area.

Anyone wishing to reserve a booth may call Patton, (479) 787-3313, to be added to the list of vendors.

Members of the Spavinaw String Band will be on hand most Saturdays to provide musical entertainment for visitors to the market.