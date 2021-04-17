Gravette fire safety program in works

GRAVETTE — Area business owners will soon be receiving letters from the Fire Department asking for their support for a fire safety program for local students.

The Fire Department is working with the National Fire Safety Council to provide fire prevention material to students in the School District.

Local businesses will be invited to participate by donating money to help cover the cost of the material.

Fire Department personnel recognize awareness and education about fire prevention are important in order to keep the community and its residents safe. The National Fire Safety Council is a nonprofit organization providing material for the program, including activity manuals, brochures, booklets and teaching aids.

The material covers such critical topics as How to Report a Fire: 9-1-1, Home Fire Safety, Crawl Low Below the Smoke, Smoke Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Fire Extinguisher Awareness, Burn Prevention, and other community concerns.

The material will be distributed through various presentations, activities and promotions.

“This information is a great tool to help children, parents, teachers and our community better understand and respond to the challenges and education needed to help protect our citizens every day,” said Fire Chief David Orr.

The department is asking for the businesses to participate through tax-deductible contributions to be used to provide fire prevention education materials. All donations are appreciated and, in recognition of their generosity, business names will be listed on the materials distributed.

Nikki Murdock, state safety coordinator for the National Fire Safety Council, will work with Chief Orr in providing and distributing the materials. This is the only educational program endorsed by the Fire Department this year.