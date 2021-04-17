Guilty plea gets 10 years

BENTONVILLE — Dakota Smith, 23, of Rogers was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to internet stalking of a child.

Smith was arrested Sept. 1 after an investigation by a Rogers police officer, who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl on Facebook, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Smith contacted the officer and requested a sexy photograph, according to the affidavit. The officer reiterated the girl’s age in responses to Smith. Smith sent at least one sexually explicit message to the officer.

He asked the officer to meet at Walmart Supercenter on Walnut Street and to bring $34 with her, according to the affidavit. Police arrested Smith as he was leaving the store.

Smith told police he planned to meet the girl, but any sexual acts would have been consensual, according to the affidavit. Smith said he wanted the girl to bring $34 so he could eat and buy earbuds.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren sentenced Smith to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

