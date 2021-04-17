Hendrix is in line for challenge grant

A $2 million challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation will support a residence hall renovations at Hendrix College.

To receive the full challenge grant amount, Hendrix College must raise $1.7 million by April 15 next year.

"This challenge grant will be a critical catalyst for completing the renovation of two historic residence halls that hold a special place in the hearts of Hendrix alumni and are absolutely integral to the campus experience of our students," Hendrix President Ellis Arnold said in a statement.

The liberal arts college in Conway is seeking to renovate Martin and Veasey residence halls as part of its $9.2 million Residence Hall Renewal Project set to begin next month.

Arnold said the Mabee Foundation has been a longtime supporter of Hendrix.

The foundation, formed in 1948 by John and Lottie Mabee, provides grant support for construction and renovation projects as well as medical equipment purchases. Projects must be located in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Missouri or Kansas.