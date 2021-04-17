Happy birthday (Apr. 17): Even though you want to be loved for the low-key, down-deep real you, this solar year brings the chance to show off, shine, conquer and strut. Different relationships highlight new parts of you, and you'll get to live out many facets of yourself. You'll be drawn to a place that speaks to your soul in a mysterious language.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To execute the fabulous thing you have in mind, you'll have to free up your schedule. Coming up with the money will be far easier than coming up with the timing that works for everyone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Some would have you believe they've a right to be a part of your life. But this is not how it works. To a large extent, you get to choose the people in your world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People generally don't care about things until they are aware that they have a reason to. The reason may have been there all along, but it takes someone like you to point it out — repeatedly.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You will be moved to shore up the uncomfortable discrepancy between how you see yourself and the reality you find yourself in. Start small. You might be surprised at the effectiveness of little changes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's someone's job to sell you on an idea or product that is not in your best interest to buy. You've no need of this, even though they will attempt to manufacture one. Put up a wall by sticking to what matters in your world.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If your eyes are closed, you can be face to face with just the thing you've been searching for and still not find it. Do an awareness check on yourself. How awake are you? Strive for "wide."

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Wherever possible, take a problem back to its cause. Speak directly to the source. This will be frightening and efficient. Summon your courage to confront the powers that be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): While many scan the conversation for arguing points to dig into, you have better luck listening up for possible common interests. Bonus: Trying to see another person's point of view is just good practice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): As for that person who keeps bringing you down, you'll be inspired to react differently now. This will throw them off, break the pattern and change the whole dynamic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's so much you know that people will want to learn from you, but this is going to happen over a long period of time. You're wise to be a little mysterious and give out one nugget of wisdom at a time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Those who can't seem to get along with others will have the same problems with you. Good friends act like a good friend to all their friends — and the same is true of employees, bosses and romantic contenders.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There is no how-to manual for what you are trying to accomplish today. The most important thing is that you know what you'd like your desired outcome to be. Send that star to the high heaven to guide the journey.

OK GO!

Mars and Jupiter sound the shot that sends ‘em off to the races! This fortunate angle of the planet of action to the planet of plenty favors the move. No thinking, just do it. While not every play is going to make it rain, they all have better odds than the play that didn’t happen because someone is still thinking about what to do.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I always seem to pick the wrong men, and I’ve given up hope in the concept of true love. Do you see in the future, a decent, nonmanipulative man in my distant future, or should I just buy a dog for that unconditional love? My date of birth is March 6, 1955, and I live in San Francisco.”

A: You’re in the perfect place to find love, Pisces, and I’m not talking about San Francisco. I’m talking about surrender. Surrender isn’t hokey spiritual fluff, it’s what happens right before the change. Pisces knows this intuitively. You give up on the old way of being, and all the expectations and patterns that went with it, and, suddenly, you’re free to try it another way. While you were busy wondering whether your date was another creep in a long line of creeps, you left the moment. Being in the moment really the whole point. That’s the gift of getting to know someone. It can bring you more fully to the experience of life at that one moment in time. When we’re pinning needs, hopes and desires for true love on each other, it’s hard to know who’s manipulating whom. Surrendering your expectation of the date allows you to be curious and open to who a person is. He’ll get the vibes, and you’ll get to see more of the real him because he feels comfortable to just be himself. This new way of yours will be the start of a beautiful new attitude of about meeting people, relationships and love.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Movie projects released near the star actor’s solar return are sprinkled in cosmic lucky dust! Such is the case with the new comedy “Yes Day” starring the fiery Aries Jennifer Garner. The dynamic warrior spirit of Aries shines through so many of Garner’s roles including the highly physical CIA secret Agent Sydney Bristow of “Alias” and Elektra the warrior.