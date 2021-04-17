Spring snowstorm hits New England

BOSTON -- New Englanders who had enjoyed an early spring were brought back to a cold, blustery reality Friday with a storm packing powerful wind gusts, lashing rain and heavy, wet snow.

More than a foot of snow piled up Spofford in western New Hampshire, and wind gusts hit 60 mph at the Isles of Shoals about 6 miles off the New Hampshire Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow fell from New York's Hudson Valley to northern New York and eastward throughout New England.

The wind and heavy snow caused sporadic power outages and created slippery conditions. In Maine, three vehicles hydroplaned and crashed in a period of an hour on the Maine Turnpike before the rain turned to snow. One of them burst into flames; the driver escaped without injury.

Elsewhere, the town of Ashford recorded 10 inches and Ashburnham saw 8.5 inches of snow in Massachusetts. Stafford, Conn., got a little over 3 inches.

Winter weather warnings or advisories were posted for large swaths of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. The storm could linger in some areas into today.

Human fetal tissue restrictions reversed

Federal officials on Friday reversed Trump administration restrictions on using human fetal tissue for medical research.

The changes clear the way for using government money on work that in the past has led to treatments for a variety of diseases, including covid-19.

Government scientists now will be able to resume research that uses tissue from elective abortions. Scientists at universities also can now apply for federal grants without getting approval from a special ethics panel for any such work.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra determined there were "no new ethical issues that require special review," so the agency will return to using procedures that had been in place for decades before the Trump policy change in June 2019, a statement from the agency said.

Those include following applicable laws, such as obtaining informed consent from anyone donating such tissue. The changes were detailed in a notice to researchers.

Two dozen members of Congress who had written to Becerra urging the change praised the move. The restrictions were "politically motivated and unnecessary," they wrote earlier this week.

Research using fetal tissue led to vaccines for rubella and rabies and drugs to treat HIV. But such work has long been targeted by anti-abortion opponents.

State considering human composting bill

DOVER, Del. -- Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced a measure that would allow composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation.

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice that is called "natural organic reduction" but also referred to as "human composting."

The process involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials for about 30 days. The human remains and organic materials would mix with warm air and be periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person's family.

Supporters of the bill say human composting is a more environmentally friendly alternative to cremation that uses less energy and doesn't involve the use of formaldehyde or the release of carbon dioxide and mercury into the atmosphere.

A similar bill was introduced recently in Oregon.

Washington is currently the only state that allows human composting, with lawmakers approving the practice last year.

No trial delay asked in shooting at paper

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Attorneys for a man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper said Friday that they will not seek a delay at this time for the second phase of his trial to determine whether he is not criminally responsible due to insanity for the attack nearly three years ago.

Lawyers representing Jarrod Ramos were given a Friday deadline by Judge Michael Wachs to request a postponement based on any objections they had to the covid-19 protocols that are expected to be in place for the jury trial, which is set to begin in June.

While attorneys are not now seeking a delay, they said they objected to some of the precautions that the judge said would likely be in effect.

For example, attorneys object to see-through barriers between Ramos and his lawyers that they say will impede their ability to talk to him during the proceedings.

"Defense counsel objects and awaits the court's definitive ruling and is not asking for a postponement based upon this issue at this time," attorneys Elizabeth Palan, Katy O'Donnell and Matthew Connell wrote.

Ramos, 41, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to all 23 counts he faced in connection with the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom that killed John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith.

Ramos held a longtime grudge against the newspaper, which had written about Ramos pleading guilty to harassing a former high school classmate in 2011.