I-30 work downtown to close parts of streets

Continuing work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closings and new traffic patterns throughout the corridor starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The following work affecting travel will take place, weather permitting:

• The left lane of Cypress Street, the southbound frontage road between Broadway and Riverfront Drive in North Little Rock, will be closed for three to four months beginning at 8 p.m. Monday.

• One-block section of Ferry Street between President Clinton Avenue and East Second Street in Little Rock will be closed for two or three months beginning at 8 p.m. Monday.

• One-block section of Ferry Street between East Second and East Third streets will be closed permanently starting at the same time and day.

• Westbound lanes of East Third Street between Ferry and Sherman streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday.

• The right lanes and sidewalks at the East Fourth Street intersections with Cumberland Street, Rock Street and River Market Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday. Pedestrian detour routes will be indicated by signs. Street parking will be affected.

• Right lane of East Ninth Street eastbound from its bridge over I-30 to Barber Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday.

• Single lane on Interstate 40 eastbound between the I-30/I-40 split and the merge from I-30 eastbound in North Little Rock will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday and continuing daily during the same hours through Sunday.

• Single lane on I-40 westbound between North Hills Boulevard and the I-30 westbound overpass will be closed during the same hours and days.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels, signs and flagging operations, the department said. A long-term and permanent travel impact interactive map is available at 30Crossing.com, along with additional project information.