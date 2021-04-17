Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Robert York, 33, of 2 Williamsberg Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and battery. York was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Carlos Melendez-Carillo, 22, of 1001 S.E. Finch Lane No. 21 in Bentonville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Melendez-Carillo was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Rory Pines, 37, of 1481 E. Fairlane St. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Pines was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Rogers

• Anthony Cannady, 26, of 1118 S. 26th St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Cannady was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Augustine Salas, 59, of 828 Oakridge Drive in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Salas was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Tristin Smith, 19, of 402 N. Main St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Smith was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

• Christopher Atkinson, 42, of 1690 Starnes Road in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving. Atkinson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jason Gremard, 45, of 2444 Jeremiah Place in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Gremard was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.