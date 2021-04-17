GOLF

Cink sets scoring mark

Two-time champion Stewart Cink moved into position for a third RBC Heritage title, shooting a second consecutive 63 to set the 36-hole scoring mark at Harbour Town in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Cink, 47, appears unstoppable after two amazing days. He sits at 16-under 126, five shots ahead of Corey Conners. The previous best midway score was 129, set by Jack Nicklaus en route to victory in 1975 and matched by Phil Mickelson, who wound up third in 2002. Conners shot 64 and was 11 under. Emiliano Grillo (64) was another shot behind. Fourth-ranked Collin Morikawa, preparing to defend his PGA Championship title next month, was tied for fourth at 9 under with Sungjae Im (65), Billy Horschel (67) and Cameron Smith, who followed his opening-round 62 with a 71. Cink hasn't finished in the top 20 at Harbour Town in a decade, hadn't led halfway since the Travelers Championship in 2008 and is closer to the PGA Tour Champions than his prime. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 for the second day in a row and is at 2-under 140. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 74 on Friday and missed the cut by one stroke.

Ko takes lead in Hawaii

Lydia Ko birdied the final hole at the Lotte Championship in Kapolei, Hawaii, to take a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda after three rounds. Korda fired a nine-under 63 on Friday while Ko turned in a 7-under 65. Second-round leader Yuka Saso fell back to third after posting a 1-under 71. She is at 17 under, three shots behind the leaders. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) fell from 16th place to 40th on Friday, turning in a 1-under 71 for a three-day total of 9-under 207.

Couples up by 2 strokes

Fred Couples put in more work than usual to get ready for the Masters, only to have his worst performance in 36 appearances. Back on the PGA Tour Champions, he was more at ease and close to flawless. Couples didn't miss a fairway, setting up wedges or short irons into most of the holes, and he had a 9-under 63 to build a two-shot lead after the opening round Friday of the Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla. Bernhard Langer shot a 65. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker was among those another shot behind. Couples matched his lowest round of the season with a 63, which featured five consecutive birdies to close out the front nine on the Black course at Tiburon Golf Club.

Svensson leads at Korn Ferry

Adam Svensson turned in an 8-under 64 to grab a two-shot lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's MGM Championship at the Paiute Golf Resort in Las Vegas. Svensson is at 12-under 132 at the midway point. Kevin Dougherty shot a 68 on Friday and is at 10-under 134. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is tied for seventh after a round of 5 under on Friday. He is at 8 under after two days. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) finished 1 over and failed to make the cut. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) finished 5 over. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) finished at 10 over.

BASEBALL

Dodgers' star has fracture

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger has a hairline fracture in his left fibula, Manager Dave Roberts said Friday. Roberts said Bellinger had a scan Thursday that showed the hairline fracture. The manager said there is no timetable for his return. Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was injured April 5 when he was cleated by Athletics pitcher Reymin Guduan on a close play at first base. He was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day and was eligible to be activated Friday.

Smyly placed on 10-day IL

The Atlanta Braves scratched starter Drew Smyly and placed him on the 10-day injured list before Friday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs due to pain in his throwing arm. The left-hander was added to the IL retroactive to April 13 with what the club called left forearm inflammation. Manager Brian Snitker said he hopes Smyly (0-0, 5.73 ERA in two starts) will only miss one start. Smyly (Arkansas Razorbacks) signed an $11 million, one-year deal with Atlanta as a free agent after the lefty's stuff ticked up near the end of 2020 with San Francisco.

FOOTBALL

Bears sign WR Goodwin

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract Friday. Goodwin has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2013-16) and San Francisco 49ers (2017-19). He had a career-best 962 yards in 2017 with San Francisco. Goodwin opted out of last season -- his first and only year with Philadelphia -- because of covid-19 concerns. A track and field standout, he was a two-time national champion in the long jump at Texas and made the 2012 U.S. Olympic team. He was a third-round draft pick of the Bills in 2013.

Browns release Richardson

Cleveland Browns' veteran tackle Sheldon Richardson's contract was terminated Friday, a move that creates more salary-cap space but also a hole in the middle of Cleveland's defensive line. Days after adding free agent end Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns parted with Richardson, who started 16 games last season and played well for the team since signing a three-year, $37 million contract with Cleveland in 2019. The Browns will save around $12 million in cash and salary cap space with Richardson off the roster. Cleveland had roughly $10.3 million left under the cap after signing Clowney to an incentive-laden, one-year deal this week.

Patriots re-sign CB Jackson

The New England Patriots have re-signed cornerback J.C. Jackson, bringing back the former undrafted free agent who finished second in the NFL in interceptions in 2020. The restricted free agent returns to New England where he will be paid $3.88 million this upcoming season after signing the second-round tender the Patriots placed on him prior to the start of free agency. He will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The 25-year-old's career-high nine interceptions last season led the Patriots and were second in the NFL behind Miami cornerback Xavien Howard's 10. Jackson had eight interceptions over his first two seasons in the league, and has started 22 of 45 career games. The Patriots also announced Friday they released offensive lineman Dustin Woodard.

BASKETBALL

Wade joins Jazz ownership

Dwyane Wade is an NBA owner. The Utah Jazz announced Friday that the 13-time NBA All-Star will join the youngest ownership group in the league. The group is headed by technology entrepreneur Ryan Smith, who along with his wife, Ashley, acquired majority interest in the Jazz in late 2020. Wade and Smith have known each other for several years and had discussed working with each other in various capacities. Wade played 16 NBA seasons with Miami, Chicago and Cleveland before retiring after the 2018-19 season. He won three NBA titles and had his No. 3 jersey retired by the Heat last month.

TENNIS

Nadal upset in Monaco

Andrey Rublev handed 11-time champion Rafael Nadal a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 defeat on clay in the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals on Friday in Monaco. The sixth-seeded Russian might have won even more convincingly, with Nadal saving break points at 3-1 down in the second set. Having beaten the 20-time Grand Slam champion on one of his clay strongholds, Rublev's next opponent is unseeded Norwegian Casper Ruud. The 22-year-old Ruud, who has just one career title compared to 86 for Nadal, also beat a former champion by knocking out 2019 winner Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-4, 6-3.