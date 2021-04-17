OPINION | WALLY HALL: UA's second-team offense wins Red-White game

FAYETTEVILLE — Red-White games aren’t always supposed to make sense to fans.

In all my years of covering them, I’ve never seen the No. 2 offense outscore the No. 1 offense, which is what happened in Saturday's 30-20 game.

It wasn’t just the score, either. The second team had more yards (especially running) and first downs, and they won time of possession, too.

The first team, dressed in white, jumped out to a 17-3 lead. K.J. Jefferson made it look easy, completing his first four passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

After that, he mostly handed off. He then played one series in the second half, and sat out the rest of the scrimmage.

Sam Pittman played almost everyone who was dressed out. He walked the field behind the offensive units and was seen several times discussing things with his assistants.

This was his first spring game as a head coach. Last year’s spring game was canceled because of the pandemic.

He and his staff no doubt saw what they were looking for. They know where they are and where they need to be going.

No doubt there is work to do, and they have some valuable time coming up to find even more answers.