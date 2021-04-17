100 years ago

April 17, 1921

• After more than two weeks of preliminary organization, the cleaning up of Little Rock will be started tomorrow morning, and it is expected that through the co-operation of householders and property owners generally hundreds of tons of trash and rubbish will have been removed by the end of the week. First active work was begun yesterday when a detachment of boy scouts and a large volunteer organization from the Little Rock Boys' Club, made a tour of the city, distributing "clean-up" pamphlets and circulars.

50 years ago

April 17, 1971

• The National Forest Service has asked the Little Rock Waterworks Commission to start in 1972 paying an annual rent of $1,425 for 230 acres of its land covered by Lake Winona, from which the city gets part of its water. Jack H. Wilson, manager-engineer of the Waterworks, told the Commission at its meeting Friday that he had received a letter to that effect from the Forest Service. He said the Commission had paid no rent to the Forest Service before, although the land was covered by water in 1938.

25 years ago

April 17, 1996

SYLAMORE -- Two days after a tornado destroyed Charles Brooks' home, he sifted through what was left Tuesday afternoon. "I don't understand how I got out of there without being hurt more or being killed," Brooks said. "There's no way of explaining it. God was looking out for me." Brooks, who suffered only scratches, and other residents of Stone and Izard counties spent most of Tuesday cleaning up debris and making plans for rebuilding their lives. The Sunday evening tornado killed seven people, damaged dozens of dwellings and caused an estimated $6.5 million in damage in Stone and Izard counties.

10 years ago

April 17, 2011

HOPE -- More than 350 people turned out Saturday to see former President Bill Clinton help dedicate his childhood home as part of the National Park Service. Clinton, who made the phrase "a place called Hope" a cornerstone of his 1992 presidential campaign, was joined by Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar; John Jarvis, director of the National Park Service; and U.S. Rep. Mike Ross, D-Prescott, to dedicate the President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site. With the white, two-story house with green trim serving as a backdrop Saturday, Clinton told stories of growing up in Hope and of the perspective and tools that the small town provided him.