Projects underway in Gentry

GENTRY — The City Council, at its April 5 meeting, heard numerous updates to projects and activities in the city.

Mayor Kevin Johnston told the council work was progressing at both the water storage facility location along Y-City Road and at the site of the new sports complex on Browning Road, on the north side of the city.

Concrete has been poured for the pedestal and the water tower is being built up from the ground.

Dirt work is underway at the site for the new sports complex and a water main is being installed on the northeast side of the property.

While not much new is going on in the Main Street City Park, everything for the splash pad is ordered and on its way, Johnston said. Once it all arrives, the dirt work will begin.

Two-thirds of the project is waiting for equipment to arrive, Johnston said.

The project is still on course for the splash pad to open at the beginning of summer, Johnston said.

Janie Parks, director of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce, reported the Freedom Fest is set for July 3, from noon to dusk. She said this year’s festival will include double the fireworks of years past due to the donation of a corporate sponsor.

The City Council, years ago, determined the festival would be held July 3 in years when July 4 falls on a Sunday.

Parks also announced plans for a youth fishing derby at the spring-fed pond in Flint Creek Park from 9 a.m. to noon on June 26. She said the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission would be stocking the pond with catfish before the event to assure a good number of fish can be caught. The derby is for children, ages 2-12. Call the chamber at (479) 736-2358 or email info@gentrychamber.com to register children for the event.

The impending opening of Jim’s Razorback Pizza on Arkansas 59 in Gentry, across from Ace Hardware and north of the Wooden Spoon Restaurant, was announced. The business was open on Saturday. Krein Development also has offices in the new building, with space available for another business.

Johnston said 410 covid-19 vaccines had been administered at the local clinic on April 1, with the second round of shots to be given on April 22. He said no shots were wasted in the clinic.