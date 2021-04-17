Release of death suspect sought

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter on Friday asked a district court to release a suspect in a Wednesday night homicide outside White Hall from the Jefferson County jail, pending further investigation.

Hunter told Judge John Kearney the state of Arkansas would not seek probable cause against Varlon Ray Cummings, 61, whom the sheriff's office arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the 1300 block of Caney Road. Cummings was accused of shooting Joe Stewart, 40, to death at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday and was booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center the next day.

Maj. Gary McClain of the Jefferson County sheriff's office said Cummings is a resident of the home, and Stewart was a visitor.

"I can't tell you any details other than [that] at this time; we didn't feel it was appropriate to ask the court to hold him further because we don't have the information to hold him," Hunter said.

Hunter was asked about any concerns he may have about allowing a homicide suspect to be released.

"At this time, the question is whether to hold him," Hunter said.