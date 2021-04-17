GYMNASTICS

UA pair shine at NCAAs

University of Arkansas gymnasts Kennedy Hambrick and Maggie O'Hara delivered big performances on Friday at the NCAA Championships at Dickie Arena in Fort Worth.

Hambrick scored 9.9 or better on three events and posted a 39.6125 to finish fifth in the all-around competition in the evening session. The junior from Pearland, Texas, had the second-highest all-around score at the championships in school history behind former All-American Jaime Pisani's 39.625 in 2012.

O'Hara scored 9.925 on the uneven parallel bars, a Razorback record at the NCAAs, to tie for second place in the afternoon session. The senior from Lewisville, S.C., finished behind only Cal's Maya Bordas (9.95) in her session.

Hambrick, who scored a 39.75 in the all-around to break the school record of 39.725 formerly held by Pisani and Katherine Grable, finished in the top nine in all four events.

Rotating with Oklahoma, which won session two with a 198.0875, Hambrick started her meet with a 9.9 on the bars to tie for fifth. That tied for the second-highest score for a UA gymnast at the NCAAs with Casey Jo Magee, who did it twice, and Pisani (2012), behind O'Hara's new school record. Hambrick posted a 9.9125 on the balance beam in rotation two to tie for sixth place.

Hambrick's 9.9125 on the floor exercise tied for ninth place, then her 9.8875 tied for sixth on the vault.

-- Tom Murphy

TRACK AND FIELD

UA's Gear wins in home state

University of Arkansas junior distance runner Krissy Gear had a happy homecoming in Florida on Friday night.

Gear, from Fort Myers, won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a personal-best 9 minutes, 45.10 seconds at Florida's Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville.

The No. 5-ranked Arkansas women also got victories in the 5,000 from Katie Izzo (16:05.61) and Devin Clark in the 10,000 (33:46.90).

The Arkansas men's team got victories from Andrew Kibet, who in his first steeplechase won in 8:53.12, and Etamar Bhastekar, who claimed the pole vault title by clearing 17 feet, 7 3/4 inches.

The Razorbacks took the top three spots in the steeplechase with Emmanuel Cheboson (9:02.37) and Carter Persyn (9:07.54) second and third.

Kennedy Thomson took second in the women's 1,500 in an SEC-leading time of 4:12.38 behind Florida State's Maudie Skyring, who won in a national-leading 4:11.43.

Gracie Hyde, from Jonesboro, took second in the steeplechase for the Razorbacks in 9:57.88, and Arkansas got third, fourth and fifth in the 1,500 from Carina Viljoen (4:14.36), Abby Gray (4:15.80) and Logan Morris (4:17.73).

Jada Baylark, from Little Rock Parkview, took fourth in the 200 in 23.56.

In men's competition, Arkansas' Nick Hilson was third in the 400 hurdles (51.09) and Jalen Brown fourth in the 200 (21.01).

-- Bob Holt

BASEBALL

ASU loses at home

Arkansas State University (9-18, 4-6 Sun Belt) lost 7-5 to Texas-Arlington (15-18, 6-4) on Friday night at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves trailed 4-0 in the third inning, but took a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning. However, the Mavericks came back to take the lead 7-5 in the eighth inning.

Sky-Lar Culver led the Red Wolves with a two-run single. Liam Hicks, Jaylon Deshazier and Blake McCutchen all had two hits apiece.

BASKETBALL

UCA adds forward

The University of Central Arkansas men's basketball program announced Australian forward Elias Cato as the latest signee to its Class of 2021 on Friday. He is the fourth high school athlete to sign with the Bears this week.

Cato, 6-8, hails from Queensland, Australia, and comes to UCA from Sunrise Christian Academy (Wichita, Kan.), where he averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a senior.

Cato joins Cam Hunter (Bryant), Vincent Reeves Jr. and Ibbe Klintman in the recruiting class.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services