Suspect arrested in Saturday morning Little Rock homicide

Little Rock police have arrested a suspect in a Saturday morning homicide, according to a Little Rock Police Department tweet.

Acie Cummins, 44, of Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, the tweet said.

Officers responded to a shooting at 901 Fair Park Blvd., just south of War Memorial Park and Interstate 630, and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim, whose identity was not released as of Saturday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, died after transportation to a local hospital, authorities said.