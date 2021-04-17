Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Suspect arrested in Saturday morning Little Rock homicide

by William Sanders | Today at 5:20 p.m.
Police tape

Little Rock police have arrested a suspect in a Saturday morning homicide, according to a Little Rock Police Department tweet.

Acie Cummins, 44, of Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, the tweet said.

Officers responded to a shooting at 901 Fair Park Blvd., just south of War Memorial Park and Interstate 630, and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim, whose identity was not released as of Saturday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, died after transportation to a local hospital, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT