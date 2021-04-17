Tired Iron to fire up for show

GENTRY -- It's time once again to crank up those old engines and get those antique tractors running.

After a year of canceled shows due to the covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Spring Show of the Tired Iron of the Ozarks will be held today at the Tired Iron of the Ozarks showgrounds at 13344 Taylor Orchard Road in Gentry.

The annual show will be a two-day show this year rather than three. The showgrounds will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m today.

Antique tractors will be lined up for visitors to see and will be driven past spectators at noon each day in the Parade of Power.

A wide variety of antique engines will be running and on display -- many attached to old implements to show their uses in early- to mid-20th-century farm life.

Other features of the show include a working blacksmith shop and sawmills, a furnished log cabin, an outhouse photo booth, old farm implements and demonstrations, antique home furnishings with demonstrations, and a concession stand. RV parking is available, and the show and visitor parking are free.

From Gentry, visitors may turn west on SWEPCO Road from Pioneer Lane or Crowder Avenue and follow the signs. From Siloam Springs, travel north on Dawn Hill Road and take Taylor Orchard Road around the north side of City Lake and up the hill to the showgrounds.

More information on the show and the club is available on the club's website: www.tiredironoftheozarks.org. Tired Iron of the Ozarks meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the club's showgrounds.