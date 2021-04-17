Tools & Toys: WineGrasp and Papaya Reusable Paper Towels

WineGrasp

What's to love: Vaccinated and ready to host a socially distanced backyard gathering? Many folding camp chairs have a place to put drink cans but don't work as well with a glass of wine. Setting it on the ground adds to the chances of it being knocked over. The WineGrasp offers a safe place to set the glass.

What does it do: The WineGrasp has a clamp at one end covered with rubber grips that will clasp to chairs, tables, railings and any type of edge up to one-inch thick. The other end is devised to hold the glass by the stem. It works with any type of stemmed glass including margarita, martini or champagne glasses. WineGrasp are sold in sets of two for $19.99. Visit winegraspco.com for more information.

Papaya Reusable Paper Towels

What's to love: absorbent, cute designs and long lasting.

What does it do: As handy as regular paper towels, but these by Papaya are made to be reusable. When used to clean a spill or to clean the stove, the towel can be washed with soap and water and hung to dry. The towels dry quickly and are soon ready to reuse. They will last two or three months at least and can be composted when their usable life is finished. They come in a variety of colorful and modern designs and sell for $18 for a pair with a hook to hang them on. Visit papayareusables.com to see all the cute designs.