UAM stadium set for talent showcase

The Great Southeast Arkansas Talent Hunt Showcase featuring winners from seven counties will be held at 2 p.m. April 24 at Cotton Boll Stadium at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Two bonus concerts will also be performed, according to a news release.

Presented by the Southeast Arkansas Concert Association, the showcase is free to the public, but people are encouraged to bring contributions and vote for their favorite performer to help them win the title.

The counties and showcase contestants include Ashley County: Chester Huntsman; Bradley County: Gwendolyn White; Chicot County: the Rev. R.C. Barnes; Cleveland County: Wayne Gross; Desha County: Desha Three featuring Kaniyah Davis, Azaria Campbell and Houston Holley; Drew County: Mark Kelly; and Lincoln County: Braden Hunter.

Celebrity judges will be Christian singer/songwriter David Leonard, Fox 16 anchor Donna Terrell, and American Idol contestant Ryan Harmon.

Masks are required on campus and the clear bag policy will be enforced. If it rains, the showcase will be held in Drew Central School's Earl Willis Auditorium at Monticello.

Bonus Concerts

The concert association is also sponsoring bonus concerts. At 7 p.m. April 23, David Leonard (formerly of All Sons & Daughters and also of Monticello) will perform at Weevil Pond. At 12:30 p.m. April 24, the Rodney Block Collective (professional jazz musician and also UAM alumni) will perform at the UAM footbal field.

The showcase is free, however the bonus concerts are $15 each or $25 for both. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com and search: The Great Talent Hunt Showcase.