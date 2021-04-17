UAPB announces Oct. 16 homecoming to include parade, football

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate an in-person Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities culminating in the university's annual parade and football game.

More details will be released soon, including the full schedule of events with specific times and dates, according to a news release.

Homecoming events were halted in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic. This year, UAPB will welcome the return of an in-person homecoming, a longtime favorite among community members, students and alumni.

"As we slowly reintroduced the return of an in-person homecoming event, it's important to move with caution and continue to follow CDC guidelines," said Vice Chancellor George Cotton. "Despite rumored discussion of festivities occurring this weekend, homecoming will be held on Oct. 16."

The October homecoming date is partially due to changes made to the Southwestern Athletic Conference schedule, which moves to an eight-game league format in September. Season tickets for the 2021 UAPB fall football schedule will go on sale later this spring. The 11-game fall schedule is available online at uapblionsroar.com/fall21.

UAPB football is currently playing a spring schedule, as the SWAC delayed the fall 2020 season due to challenges presented by covid-19. The Golden Lions are 3-0 in the abbreviated season, and will host Prairie View A&M at 3 p.m. today at Simmons Bank Field.