University raises $73M in campaign

The University of the Ozarks raised more than $73 million in gifts and gift commitments as part of its seven-year Climb Higher: A Campaign for Students fundraising effort, the university announced.

The campaign began July 1, 2014 and ended this week, the private university in Clarksville announced. As of Wednesday, $73,178,976 had been raised.

The gifts surpassed the campaign's initial goal of $55 million.

About $36 million will go toward student scholarships, the university announced.

"Since the campaign began, dozens of newly named scholarships have been established," Richard Dunsworth, the university's president, said in a statement.

Among other initiatives, the campaign raised money for the expansion and renovation of the Thomas and Frances Wilson Science Center, an $18.1 million project expected to be finished by January.