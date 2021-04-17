Women's group meets virtually today

The Pine Bluff District No. 1 Women's Institute will meet virtually at 10:30 a.m. today. The featured speaker will be Melissa Henry-Mack, who will discuss "Recognizing the Effects of Covid-19 Pandemic on Mental Health."

The institute is sponsored by Pine Bluff No. 1 Women's Department of the Church of God in Christ, Arkansas First Jurisdiction, according to a news release.

Women's Institute 2021 virtually provides spiritual and natural empowerment for ministry and daily living. The theme is "You, Me, We: Reimaging in 2021." The session is held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday from April through December.

Interested participants may sign in at 10:15 a.m. today at the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86476242465 with meeting ID 864 7624 2465 or call in at (301) 715-8592 or (312) 626-6799. Wanda Jean Jones is the district supervisor and dean of the institute. Eva McGee is the facilitator.

Urban Renewal board to host meeting

Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency board will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Details: Jimmy Dill, board president, (870) 536-4943.

Senior citizens centers host lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is again serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at senior citizens centers, according to a news release.

This week's menu includes: Monday -- ham sandwich, broccoli slaw, tomato wedges, apples and milk. Tuesday -- white beans and ham, mixed greens, vinaigrette tomatoes, cornbread, cobbler and milk. Wednesday -- spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian green beans, garlic bread, hot apples with cinnamon and brown sugar and milk. Thursday -- spring chicken salad on lettuce, vegetable salad with ranch dressing, crackers, pears and milk. Friday -- hamburger/bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, mandarin orange and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, (870) 543-6323.

Highway in Warren to close for 3 days

Improvements to the drainage along U.S 63B in Warren will mean a temporary closure, according to news release from Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, crews will close U.S. 63B between South Main Street (Highway 63B) and West Central Street (Highway 278B) from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Local traffic will be allowed except for the area between Burkes and Shelby streets.

This closure will allow crews to replace two cross drains. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage. Details: IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.