Work on U.S. 63B to require closing

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:19 a.m.

Drainage work along a section of U.S. 63B in the Bradley County town of Warren will require it to be closed to through traffic for three days beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close U.S. 63B between South Main and West Central streets from 8 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

Local traffic will be allowed except for the area between Burkes and Shelby streets. This closing will allow crews to replace two cross drains, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signs.

