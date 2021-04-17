Wrong-way road crash kills 2 men

Two men were killed as a result of a wrong-way crash near Sherwood early Friday, troopers said.

A 2017 Buick was traveling north in a southbound lane of U.S. 67 when the wreck happened at 12:01 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Troopers said the vehicle struck a 2016 Chevrolet Impala head-on, killing two of its passengers: Jazon Scott, 19, and Tony Jones, 20, both of Jacksonville. The Chevrolet's driver, a minor whose age was not listed, was injured in the wreck, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as dry and clear.