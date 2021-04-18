2 positions filled on academy board

ROGERS -- Howard Alsdorf and Tony Beardsley are stepping down from the Arkansas Arts Academy board after more than three decades of combined service.

Maurissa Roberts and Adrianne Williams-McGinnis were elected Tuesday in an online election to replace Alsdorf and Beardsley, according to an academy news release.

Roberts' and Williams-McGinnis' terms begin July 1, according to the news release. They will join five others continuing on the board.

Williams-McGinnis is a school finance and accounting professional with four children attending the academy, according to the release.

Roberts is a teacher at the academy, who will continue with the school through June, according to the release. Her youngest children attended the school.

Beardsley, in his 13th year on the board, joined when his daughter was a freshman at the school.

Alsdorf has been on the board since the school opened in 2001, when it was known as Benton County School of the Arts, Beardsley said.