Arkansas Achievers

• Arkansas Tech University faculty member Dr. Saffeer Khan was named the recipient of the 2020 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Region 5 Outstanding Student Branch Counselor Award.

• Kara Gillingham has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. The award is $2,400 per academic year. Gillingham is a graduate of Spring Hill High School.

• The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana has also awarded the Honors Scholarship to Matthew Bruce, a graduate of Spring Hill High School.

• Shelby Bowlin, a graduate of Blevins High School, has been award the Chancellor's Scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. The award is $3,400 per academic year.

• The University of Arkansas at Little Rock staff senate has awarded staff members Claire Mitchell and Thomas Redd with the $250 Staff Senate Scholarship. The Jerry Crittenden Employee Book Scholarship was awarded to Constance Williams and Alyssa Hall.

• The University of Arkansas at Little Rock staff senate honored staff members Heather Reed, Kelly Rigby and Tina Medlock with Staff Achievement Awards of $3,000. Reed received the Ben Fry Service to UA Little Rock Award. Rigby received the Staff Achievement Award for Community Service. Medlock received the Staff Achievement Award for Personal Growth.

• Six students at Arkansas State University have been selected as Distinguished Service Award winners. They are: Brenna Cannon of Jonesboro, Megan Gunnels of Conway, Sarah Hall of Jonesboro, Rashad Kriksey of Helena-West Helena, Bailey McAlexander of Jonesboro and Imani Udoumana of Nashville, Tenn. One of these students will be selected as the 2021 recipient of the university's R.E. Lee Wilson Award.

• The following students are 2021 Education Accelerated by Service and Technology (EAST) Conference award winners:

• EAST Project Competition -- Don Roberts Elementary School; project: 3D Maps for World Services for the Blind; students: Dev Modi, Kennedy Stewart, Silas McGaha, Brian Nguyen, Marly Gibbons and Calleigh Salerno.

• Tech Support Olympiad -- Gentry High School Conversion Charter; student: Clancy Milam.

• SketchUp Competition -- Henderson Middle School; project: The Leader in Me; student: Taliya Bradley.

• Perfect Pitch Competition -- Mountain Home Career Academies; project: Baxter County Outside; students: Sophie Quick and Zachary Spaulding.

• 3D Print it Up -- Valley View High School; project: Bone Builder; student: Ella Layton.

• Intentionally Inventive Marketing Competition -- Mountain Home Career Academies; project: 2 Yes Votes for Mountain Home; students: Madelyn Lynch, Lauren Dewey, Nathan Williams and Zach Spaulding.

• Picture This Competition -- Armorel High School; project Blytheville Postcard Mural; student: Grayson Seibert.

• Hello, My Name is ... Interview Competition -- Mountain Home Career Academies; student: Audrey Young.

• Mapping App Competition -- Hot Springs Junior Academy; project: Hub Hot Springs; students: Mimi Reagler and Natalie Comstock.

• Multimedia Competition -- Carver Magnet Elementary School; project: That's an Icon You Should Know; student: Chloe Lee.

• Go Map Twenty-One-ArcGIS Activity Competition -- Hot Springs Junior Academy; project: Hub Hot Springs; students: Mimi Reagler and Natalie Comstock.

• Honor our Vets Competition -- Buffalo Island Central High School; project: 2020 Veterans Day Program; students: Mallie Zielinski, Ambar Orozco, Karson Crews, Cason Rose, Lathan Crane, Chareigan Davis and Haley Milligan.

• Covid-19 Response Competition -- Parson Hills Elementary School; project: Touchless Hand Washing Timer; students: Lesley Aleman, Hatty Galvan and Allyson Roosevelt.

• ARCHICAD Competition -- Henderson Middle School; project: Fair K-8 Preparatory School Playground; student: Avelino Hurtado.

• Drone Competition -- Buffalo Island Central High School; project: Drone Field Mapping; students: Ayden Qualls, Chase Bupp, Caleb Suiter, Braden Littlefield and Alex Rangel.

• Fay Jones Architectural Challenge -- Morrilton Senior High School; project: Morrilton Old National Bank Hotel; students: Samantha Flores and Jhyla Calvin.

• MicroControlling Everything Competition -- Buffalo Island Central High School; project: Lift Station Light Sensor Project; student: Chasney Griggry.

• Music Competition -- Searcy High School; project: Take The Dub; student: Micah Castleman.

