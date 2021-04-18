At service, queen mourns apart

WINDSOR, England -- At the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth cut a regal but solitary figure: still the monarch, but now alone.

The queen sat apart from family members at the simple, somber ceremony in accordance with strict social-distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic. But if the ceremony had been for anyone else, at her side would have been her husband of 73 years, who gave a lifetime of service to the crown.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ow2ihDkNadE]

Wearing a mask, the queen was dressed all in black except for the diamond brooch that flashed on her left shoulder -- a piece she had often worn on engagements with her husband.

The monarch's four children and eight grandchildren sat in small groups nearby, during a stripped-back service at Windsor Castle that made their loss somehow more personal for people who often live their lives in public. The pandemic has put Britain's royal family in the same position as many others, unable to give loved ones the send-offs they would have wanted.

Just 30 mourners were allowed to attend the service for the prince, who died April 9 at the age of 99.

"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith," the dean of Windsor, David Conner, said in his call to prayer. "Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us; the encouragement that he has given us; his kindness, humor and humanity."

Philip's body was carried to St. George's Chapel at the castle on a Land Rover that the prince himself designed. It was followed by members of the royal family, including Princes William and Harry, who made their first public appearance together since Harry and his wife, Meghan, gave a controversial interview to U.S. television host Oprah Winfrey in which they discussed the difficulties of royal life and how the two brothers had grown apart.

The procession traversed the grounds of Windsor Castle, passing military detachments arrayed under bright blue skies.

The nation honored Philip with a minute's silence observed across the United Kingdom at 3 p.m., its beginning and end marked by a gun fired by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. The final shot signaled the start of a service steeped in military and royal tradition, but infused with the duke's personality.

Inside the medieval Gothic chapel, the setting for centuries of royal weddings and funerals, this service was quiet and without excessive pageantry. Philip was deeply involved in planning the ceremony. At his request, there was no sermon. There also were no eulogies or readings, in keeping with royal tradition.

Former Bishop of London Richard Chartres, who knew Philip well, said the 50-minute service reflected the preferences of the prince, who was a man of faith but liked things to be succinct.

"He was at home with broad church, high church and low church, but what he really liked was short church," Chartres told the BBC.

The monarch offered her own touches to the day. Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace released a photo of the queen and Philip, smiling and relaxing on blankets in the grass in the Scottish Highlands in 2003. The palace said the casual, unposed photo was a favorite of the queen.

Earlier in the day, a few residents left flowers outside the castle, though most people heeded requests from the palace and police to stay away because of the pandemic.

The funeral procession and the service itself took place out of public view, within the grounds of the castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles west of London. It was broadcast live on television.

The day's events began at 11 a.m., when Philip's coffin was moved from the royal family's private chapel to the Inner Hall of Windsor Castle, where it rested until the procession began. The coffin was draped with Philip's personal standard, topped with his Admiral of the Fleet Naval Cap and sword. The sword was given to him by his father-in-law, King George VI, on the occasion of his marriage to the queen in 1947.

Composing a wreath atop the coffin were flowers chosen by the queen, including white lilies, small white roses, white freesia, white wax flower, white sweet peas and jasmine. A note from the monarch was attached, but its contents were not disclosed.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/418philip/]

The funeral reflected Philip's military ties, both as the ceremonial commander of many units and as a veteran of the Royal Navy who served with distinction during World War II. More than 700 military personnel took part in the events, including army bands, Royal Marine buglers and an honor guard drawn from across the armed forces.

The armed forces also sent wreaths of flowers that were laid outside St. George's chapel, some with handwritten notes. One said the Royal Marines wanted to pay their respects to a man "who stood with us and among us for 64 years."

Lt. Gen. Roland Walker, regimental lieutenant colonel of the Grenadier Guards, said his unit was honored to take part because of its close relationship with the prince. Philip served as regimental colonel of the guards, its honorary leader, for 42 years.

Philip and the queen's children -- Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward -- walked behind the hearse along with other members of the royal family, all of whom wore civilian clothes at the queen's request. The queen followed in a Bentley.

William and Harry were part of the nine-member royal contingent, although their cousin, Peter Phillips, walked between them. There was no obvious tension between the brothers, whose relationship has been strained since Harry's decision to quit royal duties and move to California. After the service, they walked back to the castle together, seeming to chat amiably.

Their appearance at the service stirred memories of the 1997 funeral of Princess Diana, when William and Harry, then 15 and 12, walked behind their mother's coffin accompanied by Philip.

A man walks past a portrait of Britain's Prince Philip ahead of his funeral in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Prince William, left, and Prince Harry follow the coffin as it slowly makes its way in a ceremonial procession during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP)

Prince Charles follows the coffin of his father Britain's Prince Philip during the funeral inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)

From front left, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince Andrew. Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Earl of Snowdon and Tim Laurence follow the coffin the coffin makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II follows the coffin in a car as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

Pall bearers carry the coffin arriving at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

From left, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Princess Anne arrive after walking in a procession behind the coffin of Prince Philip, with other members of the Royal family during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)