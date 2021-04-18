At the Post

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 8,000

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $908,203

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $12,331,718

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $13,239,921

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:15 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, noon; Keeneland, 12:05 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Jockeys David Cabrera, Francisco Arrieta, Ricardo Santana Jr. and Irad Ortiz Jr. each won two races.

Cabrera won the first race aboard Its My Bag Baby ($6.40, $3.20, $2.20), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.11, and the sixth race with Wicked Street ($9.20, $4.00, $3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:14.76.

Arrieta won the third race aboard Coach Adams ($6.80, $3.60, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.70, and the eighth race with Stilleto Boy ($4.40, $2.80, $2.20), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.91.

Santana won the fifth race aboard Best You Ever Seen ($4.20, $3.20. $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.70, and the ninth race with Silver State ($11.40, $5.00, $3.40), covering 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.56.

Ortiz won the 10th race aboard Seven Nation Army ($4.80, $3.20, $2.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.22, and the 11th race with Letruska ($8.80, $3.00, $2.20), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.14.