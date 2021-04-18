Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

April 7

Lucas and Victoria Castleberry, Alexander, son.

April 8

Bria Tucker and Donald Webb, Little Rock, daughter.

April 9

Joseph and Emily Askew, Sherwood, son.

Mirandal Cole and Joshua Gilliam, Little Rock, son.

April 11

Landon and Megan Pickett, Benton, daughter.

April 13

Amanda Baugh and Terence Callihan, Maumelle, son.

Samya Nelson and Treadell Geter, Little Rock, daughter.

Kameron and Jazmine Finney, Little Rock, daughter.

Nick and Jennifer Dunning, Sherwood, son.

April 14

Micah and Kelly Osborne, Little Rock, daughter.