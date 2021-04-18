Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Cline Construction Group, LLC, 6301 South University Ave., Little Rock, $1,300,000.

Carolyn Thaemert, 724 South Bowman Road, Little Rock, $519,000.

Nabholtz Construction Corp., 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, $125,000.

Nabholtz Construction Corp., 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, $120,000.

Richardson Buildings, LLC, 3112 North Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, $2,500,000.

Richardson Buildings, LLC, 3116 North Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, $2,500,000.

Kinco, Inc., 5201 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, $2,075,000.

PDC Construction, Inc., 1 Esplanade Circle, North Little Rock, $1,756,000.

Richardson Buildings, LLC, 3120 North Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Richardson Buildings, LLC, 3124 North Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Richardson Buildings, LLC, 3128 North Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Richardson Buildings, LLC, 3132 North Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Perry Fuller Construction, 1215 Rockwater Blvd., North Little Rock, $400,000.

Daniel Bryant, 4333 Warden Road, North Little Rock, $225,000.

Kinco, Inc., 5201 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, $189,000.

Van Tassel-Proctor Inc., 4228 E. McCain Blvd. A, B, North Little Rock, $164,000.

Richardson Buildings, LLC, 9600 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock, $150,000.

Glen Thomas, 5009 East Broadway St., North Little Rock, $130,000.

American Structure Repair, LLC, 3805 Macarthur Drive, North Little Rock, $100,000.

CJS Enterprises, Inc., 4123 Macarthur Drive, North Little Rock, $90,000.

RESIDENTIAL

New Home Estates Corporation, 33 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $500,000.

Parkinson Building Group Inc., 7 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock, $455,000.

Cox Construction Group, LLC, 12 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $440,000.

William Stanley, 1824 Leander Drive, Little Rock, $400,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLCR, 11 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $375,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc., 10 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, $250,000.

Icon Homes, LLCR, 8 Crosswood Court, Little Rock, $250,000.

Diamond Legacy Group, LLC, 12008 Springtree Drive, Little Rock, $163,000.

Yemina Vazquez, 310 Trumpler St., Little Rock, $155,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 51 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $149,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 31 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $145,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 8 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $141,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 6 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, $140,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 29 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $130,000.

Haney Contractors, LLC, 32 Scenic Blvd., Little Rock, $125,000.

Jacob White Construction Company, 3409 Imperial Valley Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.

Horizon Realty of Arkansas, LLC, 8 Erving Cove, Little Rock, $100,000.

Chris Debin Remodeling & Construction, 9 Longfellow Lane, Little Rock, $100,000.

Elite Home Design, LLC, 1405 Rockwater Blvd., North Little Rock, $475,000.

Elite Home Design, LLC, 1401 Giverny Lane, North Little Rock, $375,000.

Gracy Enterprises, Inc., 1508 Nanterre St., North Little Rock, $286,000.

Gracy Enterprises, Inc., 317 Parker St., North Little Rock, $250,000.

Patricia and Lee Brewer, 5006 S. Woodland Drive, North Little Rock, $215,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC, 17012, 17100, 17104, 17108, 17112 Willow Creek Drive, North Little Rock, $175,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 8308 Kim Drive, North Little Rock, $108,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 10204 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, $97,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 10200, 10212, 10221 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, $96,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 12209 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock, $95,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 8220 Kim Drive, North Little Rock, $95,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 10204, 10205 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock, $94,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 10217 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, $92,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 10220 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, $91,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 10220 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock, $91,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 10213 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, $90,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 1901 Tiger Lily Lane, North Little Rock, $87,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 10205, 10208 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, $86,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 10221 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock, $86,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 8224 Kim Drive, North Little Rock, $84,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 10217 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock, $82,000.

J.M. Crites Builder, Inc., 1205, 1207 W. 52nd St., North Little Rock, $80,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 12304 Vision Court, North Little Rock, $76,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 12208 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock, $75,000.