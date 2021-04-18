The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 905 Dr. Martin Luther King, commercial, King Elementary, 12:27 a.m. April 13, property value unknown.

72204

• 610 Arthur Drive., residential, Brenda Marks, 2:40 p.m. April 9, property value unknown.

72205

• 104 Battery St., commercial, Erica Harris, midnight April 12, property value unknown.

72209

• 3520 W. 69th St., commercial, Rex Plumbing, 4:15 a.m. April 12, property valued at $300.

72211

• 420 Napa Valley Drive, residential, Jonathan's Fitzgerald, 1:30 p.m. April 9, property value unknown.

• 701 Green Mountain Drive, residential, Meagan Cooper, midnight April 2, property valued at $130.

• 14300 Chenal Parkway, residential, Dorthey Barkley, 2 p.m. April 2, property valued at $144.

North Little Rock

72114

• 615 N. Maple A203, residential, Fredrick Hankton, 12:01 a.m. April 10, property valued at $1,000.

72116

• 4330 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Camille Murray, 9:28 p.m. April 12, property valued at $500.

• 3510 N. Poplar, residential, Cassaundra Miller-Cobbs, 8:47 a.m. April 13, property valued at $500.

72117

• 8341 Counts Massie Road, residential, Deion Hill, 9:28 p.m. April 13, property valued at $142.

• 4354 Stockton Drive, commercial, Professional Counseling Associates, 5 p.m. April 14, property valued at $1,600.

72118

• 1305 W. 41st St., residential, Jarren Price, 5 p.m. April 13, property valued at $680.