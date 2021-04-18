Clinton School salutes staff, faculty in person

Skip Rutherford, dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, welcomed faculty and staff members to their first in-person social gathering for more than a year on March 31.

The happy hour reception was held outdoors under a pavilion adjacent to the school. All of the attendees reported that they have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus, and masks were required -- except while enjoying refreshments.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/418staff/]

The Clinton School is the first in the nation to offer a Master of Public Service degree. Rutherford has been dean of the school since 2006, two years after it was founded by former President Bill Clinton. Rutherford plans to retire June 30.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal