Club news: Perfect Harmony prepares to sing again

Perfect Harmony

Beginning April 19, Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will meet every Monday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccine. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are necessary to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited.

Information: (479) 876-7204 or perfectharmonybv.com.

Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will be meeting at noon April 20 via Zoom. Zack Miller from 7hills Homeless Center will discuss the difficulty of the homeless in Arkansas and what they are doing to assist those citizens.

Information: (479) 267-1967.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon April 22 via Zoom. The program will be given by Willi Carlisle, an Ozark folksinger, songwriter and playwright. Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Arkansas Section of the Mutual UFO Network will meet at 10 a.m. April 24 at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4250 S. School St. in Fayetteville. The meeting is open to anyone with a serious interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. April 28 at the Kingsdale Pavilion, next to the swimming pool in Kingsdale Park, 69 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. Members and guests may gather at 9 a.m. for social hour. The guest speaker, Denise Klinger, will give a presentation on "Bluebird Habitat/Native Plants."

The election of officers will be held, and members will have the opportunity to decide on a field trip in May. Following the business meeting, former club president and master gardener, Tony LiCausi, will hold a one-on-one session with any member that has a garden question.

Information: Email dehammeke@gmail.com.

Chorus

The Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus will begin rehearsals at 12:45 p.m. May 3 in the church hall at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. The group performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans' centers.

Information: (918) 857-1675 or nwarkansaswomenschorus.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. May 6 at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be presented by Dale Phillips, who will speak about the "Battles of Baton Rouge and Port Hudson." Phillips enjoyed a career with the National Park Service before retiring to Bella Vista. He is an authority on the Civil War in the Mississippi River Valley.

Information: email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Daylilies

The Northwest Arkansas Daylily Society will meet at 6:15 p.m. May 6 at the After-School Program Event Center, 866 S. 48th St. in Springdale. All are welcome.

The results of the annual daylily plant sale in conjunction with the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will be discussed and celebrated. The next group effort will be adding a daylily bed to an open space at the JB & Johnelle Hunt Family Nature Center on North 40th Street in Springdale.

Anyone interested in growing or using daylilies in the landscape is welcome to attend.

Information: (479) 799-1687.

SUV

The McPherson Camp, Sons Of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. May 19 at Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. Dinner and visiting begin at 6 p.m. Proper social distancing and mask protocols will be observed.

The Sons of Union Veterans is a patriotic, fraternal organization that was founded in 1881 and is made up of males, age 16 and up, who are descendants of Union soldiers, sailors or government officials. Interested individuals are invited to attend.

Information: (479) 381-6883.