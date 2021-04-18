Corps of Engineers lifts craft advisory

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lifted the small craft advisory for the Arkansas River. Small-craft advisories are issued when flows reach 70,000 cubic feet per second. While flows have receded, Corps officials urge boaters to always use caution when on the river, according to a news release.

Before setting out in a pleasure craft, people should dress for the weather, check flow conditions and file a float plan with friends or family. People should always wear life jackets and never operate boats while intoxicated. Details: www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil, www.facebook.com/littlerockusace or www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.