Crash into big rig kills car driver, 85

A Harrison man died early Saturday when his car struck a tractor-trailer rig, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Rex Savage, 85, was driving his 2005 Nissan Altima north on the U.S. 62-65 bypass, when the car struck a Freightliner backing into a loading dock at a Harrison business at 6:20 a.m., the report said.

Savage was taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.

Rain was falling and the pavement was wet at the time of the crash, the report states.

The reporting agency was the Harrison Police Department.