Doin' it for themselves

The first event in this year's Cultivate Women's Business Series was held March 31 at Rock City Events Center. The event, which included a lunch, was held in person and online and hosted by the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and titled Leadership: Navigating Power Structures.

After welcoming remarks by John Burgess, chairman of the chamber's board, and by Nan Vandervort, senior human resources director with the event's main sponsor Dassault Falcon Jet, there was a panel discussion.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/418lunch/]

The panel was moderated by Adrienne Baker, chief operating officer of Wright Lindsey and Jennings. Panelists were Tanya James, a senior vice president and branch manager with Arvest; Alison R. Williams, chief of staff for the office of Gov. Asa Hutchinson; and Kristi Moody, executive vice president of Windstream. Discussions included challenges the women faced in their careers because of their gender, dealing with stereotypes and advice for other women in business. The next session of the series will be June 23.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins