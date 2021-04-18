North Little Rock notebook

Farmers market to call plaza home

The Argenta Farmers Market has found a new home at the Argenta Plaza.

The plaza is at 510 Main St.

The Argenta Farmers Market, previously known as the Dogtown Farmers Market, is open from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday. The market, sponsored by the Argenta Downtown Council and the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, will offer fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, dairy, locally produced jams, jellies, bread, honey and more.

"The two most exciting things for the 2021 market are the new location at the beautiful Argenta Plaza and the hiring of Anna Sawyer as the market manager," said Chris Kent, Argenta Downtown Council executive director, in a news release. "We plan to be open all year, with greater focus on April through October."

Argenta Plaza, completed in 2019, is a public space in downtown North Little Rock with a stage, water features and outdoor seating.

More information is available at argentaartsdistrict.org or by following "Argenta Farmers Market NLR" on Facebook. The market is considering new vendors; interested parties can email argentamarketmgr@gmail.com.

Council honored for dining district

The Argenta Downtown Council earned a Main Street Forward Award for its creation of the Argenta Outdoor Dining District during the pandemic.

The council received the National Revitalization Award from Main Street America, the organization announced Tuesday. The group promotes the preservation of historic commercial districts and gave the Argenta Downtown Council its award for creating a designated outdoor seating area that helped local restaurants stay open during the pandemic.

"ADC took a difficult situation and applied an innovative and forward-thinking approach," said Patrice Frey, Main Street America's president and chief executive officer, in a news release. "Their creative solution not only helped restaurants survive in the short-term, but also positively reinvented the area's image for the long-term."