FYI: Forest Fest offers pop-up fun at Crystal Bridges Museum

April 18 (Sunday)

Forest Fest -- A pop-up Sunday cookout with live music, a scavenger hunt, yard games & more, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free, with food and drinks for sale. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SoNA Voices -- "Who We Are" featuring Lia Uribe, 2 p.m., part of the In the Atrium series at the Walton Arts Center. Free. Reservations at sonamusic.org.

"The Waverly Gallery" -- 2 p.m. April 18; again April 22-25, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

"Singin' in the Rain" -- Recorded live during its summer run onstage in El Dorado, 2:30 p.m., South Arkansas Arts Center online. $5-$20. 870-862-5474 or saac-arts.org.

__

April 19 (Monday)

Crafting With Ms. Mayra -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Catch 'Em All At The Library -- For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Yoga @ FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Vimeo. Free. faylib.org.

Sunset Tai Chi -- 6:30 p.m., Frank Llloyd Wright lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 20 (Tuesday)

Crafternoon -- With beaded jewelry makers Zessna Osborn and Leticia Rios, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Colorin, Colorado -- Spanish/English story time, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Trivia Night -- 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

April 21 (Wednesday)

Virtual Gallery Tour -- Three in 30, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Books on Main -- "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Book Chatter -- FPL readers share what they have been reading, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

CB Sketchbook Club -- "Drawing From Nature" with Marjorie Williams-Smith, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Member Scoop -- Crystal Bridges Expansion with Director of Museum Operations Scott Eccleston; Director of Exhibitions and Interpretations Robin Groesbeck; Chief Curator Austen Barron Bailly; and Chief Education Officer Marissa Reyes, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free for members. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 22 (Thursday)

Spanish Conversation Club -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. 750-8180 or springdalelibrary.org.

Groundbreaking -- For "Three Gardens of Indigenuity: A Living Exhibition," an expansion of the medicine gardens, 10:30 a.m., Museum of Native American History via Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

Make It in a Minute -- A craft in 1 minute, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook & YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

April 23 (Friday)

Virtual Architecture Tour -- Frank Lloyd Wright's Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Your Stories Matter" -- With Leslie-Ann Murray, noon, The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow via Zoom. $25. writerscolony.org.

Chef's Table -- Spring Beauty with Chef William McCormick, 6-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $100. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

April 24 (Saturday)

Spanish/English Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. Free. faylib.org.

Stroll & Shop -- A downtown Eureka Springs event, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Info at "The Heart of Eureka" on Facebook.

Explore & Create -- Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near "Maman," Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas State Chili Championship -- Public tasting 12:30-4 p.m., Holiday Island Country Club near Eureka Springs. $8 benefits Eureka Springs Historical Museum. 845-235-3073.

__

April 25 (Sunday)

Explore & Create -- Pick up a creative artmaking activity for all ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., near "Maman," Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Forest Fest -- A pop-up Sunday cookout with live music, a scavenger hunt, yard games & more, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free, with food and drinks for sale. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SoNA Voices -- "All Alone" featuring Eman Chalshotori, 2 p.m., part of the In the Atrium series at the Walton Arts Center. Free. Reservations at sonamusic.org.

__

On Show

"Painting In and Painting Out" -- Landscapes by Carol Hart, through April 30, Art Ventures at the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, 21 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org, carolchartcontemporaryart.com.

"Companion Species" -- Inspired by a recent Crystal Bridges acquisition, "Companion Species (Speech Bubble)" by Marie Watt (Seneca), through May 24, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

"Crafting America" -- Featuring more than 100 works in ceramics, fiber, wood, metal, glass, and more unexpected materials, through May 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. crystalbridges.org.

"A Better Bird" -- A photo exhibit on the history of the poultry industry in Northwest Arkansas, through June 12, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

"Light of Freedom" -- A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty's iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. Free. 367-7500, themomentary.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

