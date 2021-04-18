Gibson goes deep again in UA victory

Danielle Gibson belted a home run for the second day in a row, and Mary Haff tossed a three-hitter as the University of Arkansas defeated Georgia 5-2 Saturday afternoon at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Gibson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and connected for her 13th home run of the season in the third as No. 10 Arkansas (35-5, 15-2 SEC) broke out to a 3-0 lead. Gibson had also homered on Friday in the series opener, a two-run shot in a 10-3 victory. Gibson is 3 for 7 in the series with 7 RBI.

Hannah McEwen had two of the Razorbacks' five hits Saturday, including a two-run single in the fourth inning.

Haff (19-3) struck out five and walked one. Losing pitcher Alley Cutting (6-3) struck out 6, but she walked 5 and hit 4 batters.

No. 20 Georgia (27-8, 6-8) scored on a home run by Payden Bordeau in the third and on a double by Jayda Kearney in the seventh.

Arkansas took a 2-0 lead in the first. Hannah Gammill was hit by a pitch, Braxton Burnside drew a walk and McEwen singled to load the bases. Gibson's deep fly ball to left field brought home the first run, and Burnside scored on a wild pitch for the second run.

Taking advantage of a hit batter, a walk and an error in the fourth, McEwen's second single of the day brought in two runs.

The Razorbacks improved to 8-0 in road SEC games this season, and the series victory over Georgia is their first since 2013.

Arkansas will attempt to claim its fifth sweep during SEC play at 1 p.m. today.