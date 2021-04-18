Nothing says spring -- and marks a hopeful return to the "good old days," now referring to 2019 and earlier -- like a ladies' hat luncheon.

Which speaks to why Sister Friends United's 10th annual Hat Luncheon, held April 10 at the Burns Park Heritage Room, was so well attended.

Guests showed up in their sassiest spring chapeaux to enjoy a buffet meal by Forever Yours Catering, music by Jamal "DjMal" Dykes and a luncheon program culminating in the presentation of a Community Service Award to Carolyn Pridgeon. Pridgeon, who divides her time between Las Vegas and Pine Bluff, is founder and executive director of I.M.P.A.C.T. Wellness Center, "created to establish a foundation of core principles while caring for children and their families," according to its description. Pridgeon shared her story in a rousing motivational speech.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/418hats/]

Performances by vocalists Ebony Westbrook and Nicki Parrish -- along with a lot of humorous banter and even a little rapping by Sister Friends founder Rhonda Aaron -- rounded out the event, as did a silent auction. Mildred Johnson was the winner of the Dr. Michele Wright Hat Award.

Sister Friends United empowers women to serve their community; provides college scholarships and honors women in the community via its yearly Women of Excellence Awards.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams