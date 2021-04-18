Hendrix in line for $2 million challenge grant

A $2 million challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation will support a residence hall renovations at Hendrix College.

To receive the full challenge grant amount, Hendrix College must raise $1.7 million by April 15 next year.

The liberal arts college in Conway is seeking to renovate Martin and Veasey residence halls as part of its $9.2 million Residence Hall Renewal Project set to begin next month.

The foundation, formed in 1948 by John and Lottie Ma-bee, provides grant support for construction and renovation projects as well as medical equipment purchases. Projects must be located in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Missouri or Kansas.