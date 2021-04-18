Sections
Interchange work to close I-49 lanes

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- Construction of the Bella Vista Bypass requires a lane closing on Interstate 49, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close the outside lane of southbound I-49 just south of the Bella Vista Bypass interchange. Overnight closings will take place from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police enforcement. Watch for warning signs and safety personnel during the work.

