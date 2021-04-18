Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for the week of 4-18-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Caleb Lee Ruff 20, of Fort Richardson, AK., and Aaliyah Tynetta Shavers, 18, of Pine Bluff, recorded April 7.

Eric Bradford Jackson, 38, and Megan Faye Ward, 27, both of Redfield, recorded April 12.

Bryan Scott Clevenger Jr., 37, of Redfield, and Sarah Daphne Castleberry, 42, of White Hall, recorded April 13.

Davies D. Heard, 37, and Catrlia Lashun Sanders, 36, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 15.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Karen Golden v. James Golden, granted April 8.

Cortney Lynne White v. Joshua D. White, granted April 9.

Angelica Holt v. Juvario Holt, granted April 12.

Connie Williams v. Eddie Williams, granted April 12.

Sarah M. Bowers v. Ryan A. Bowers, granted April 13.

Deondylia McMiller v. Brian McMiller, granted April 13.