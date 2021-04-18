Local notes: Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offers classes

Blood Center

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the exclusive provider of blood for patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, has a critical need for O Negative blood. Reserves are alarmingly low, due in part to a sharp increase in hospital usage over the past several months. Although covid-19 vaccinations are rolling out, there is a continued negative impact on donation rates at CBCO blood drives. Eligible O Negative donors are strongly urged to give immediately at a CBCO donor center or blood drive near them.

People who have received a covid-19 vaccination may donate blood with no waiting period. They must meet the basic eligibility requirements of being at least 16 years old, weighing at least 110 pounds and be feeling well and healthy at the time of donation.

Successful donors who give now at all CBCO donor centers and mobile blood drives will receive a navy blue T-shirt that tells others how proud you are to be a "locally sourced" lifesaver.

Donors can give at centers located in Springdale or Bentonville. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks.

Information: cbco.org.

Veterans Health

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks has announced that it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders April 26 to hear from veterans and the communities VA serves.

This is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions across the country from March through June 2021 to hear from veterans on how to design a health care system for the future.

Information: va.gov/healthpolicyplanning/listening.asp.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes for the upcoming week:

• April 19: "Economics of Slavery" (online). The South relied on slavery heavily for economic prosperity and used wealth as a way to justify enslavement practices. With cash crops of tobacco, cotton and sugar cane, America's southern states became the economic engine of the burgeoning nation. Slavery was condoned until the Civil War, but does it still exist today? In 2000 the direct value of slave labor was estimated between $13 and $20 billion. "Estimates" put the number of modern slaves alive today at 27 million (this includes children). Some human rights organizations have the number as high as 200 million. How do you induce someone to work for you? Len White, a retired economics professor from the University of Arkansas will explain the different degrees of slavery from the Bible through what is happening in our world today. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• April 19: "Erin Go Bragh! A Short History of Ireland" (online). $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• April 20: "OLLI for Coffee" (Zoom), Free and open to all, please contact office for Zoom details; "(Un)Happily Ever After: The Evolution of the Fairy Tale" (online), $49 members, $64 nonmembers; "DIO: Fossil Cove Brewery" (in person), $29, open to all; "Invasive Plant Identification" (in person), $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

• April 21: "Hikes Near You: Lincoln Lake" (in person), $25 members, $40 nonmembers; "What's the Big Deal About Gut Health?" (online), $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• April 22: "A Roaring Fun-Filled Day" (in person), $25 members,$40 nonmembers; "Leonardo Da Vinci: The Shaping of an Artistic Genius" (online), $55 members, $70 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-3541 or olli.uark.edu.

Hope Cancer

The 17th Annual Heather Ridley-Fleeman Battle for Hope 5K/10K will be held on May 1, both in person and online. All proceeds from the event will benefit Hope Cancer Resources' Cancer Support Services. Register at heathersraceforhope.com.

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or email leea.johnson@hopecancerresources.org.

Writers' Colony

Gotahold Brewing has chosen the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow as their #TipsforTransformation recipient during the month of April, which is National Poetry Month. Poetry Happy Hours will be held at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday in the Beer Garden at Gotahold to benefit the WCDH scholarship fund and celebrate the beauty and art of poetry. At 5:30 p.m. April 29, poet Kristin Hunt will share with the audience with her thoughtful, inspiring poetry.

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present a memoir writing workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. May 2 at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. The workshop will be instructed by Cassandra Clark, a highly accomplished author with a diverse literary background. The cost for the class is $75 per person, and participants may reserve a writing suite at the rate of $75 per night based on availability and single occupancy. The workshop is limited to 10 participants.

WCDH will present a workshop for atists and creatives titled "So, You Want to Go Places with Your Art" from 9 a.m. to noon May 15 at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. The workshop will be instructed by writer, storyteller, educator and musician Ken Waldman. All proceeds from the workshop will benefit the WCDH scholarship fund. The cost of the workshop is $35.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

UAMS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, in conjunction with Hendrix College, will host the Social Support and Connections for Older Arkansans Symposium from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 22 via Zoom.

The event, organized by UAMS' Arkansas Geriatric Education Collaborative, is free and open to the public, and registration is not required.

The covid-19 pandemic has presented social isolation challenges in older adults nationwide, and AGEC and Hendrix have collaborated to explore how the pandemic has affected Arkansans older than 65 years old. The symposium will provide a variety of informational resources to help them navigate social opportunities in the virtual world, and facilitators will also address personal health.

Information: uams.edu or uamshealth.com.

Izze Hughes has been named Economic Development Programs director and Annie Boyd Sowell Communications and Marketing manager at the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB and Taney County Partnership in Branson. Hughes, an Evangel University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications, has been with the BLACC/TCP since 2018. Sowell is a 2020 graduate of College of the Ozarks with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and was previously the marketing coordinator for Branson.com. (Courtesy photos)