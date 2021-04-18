LR police arrest man in homicide case

Police arrested a man Saturday at 10:15 a.m. in a homicide that occurred just an hour earlier in the capital city, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Acie Cummins, 44, of Little Rock is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the department.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at 901 Fair Park Blvd. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim, whose identity was not released Saturday evening, died after arriving at a hospital, authorities said.