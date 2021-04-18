Mets' deGrom strikes out nine in a row, 14 total

DENVER -- Jacob deGrom struck out nine consecutive batters against Colorado on Saturday, falling one shy of matching Tom Seaver's major-league record.

He fell short of the record and nearly missed a win.

DeGrom finished with 14 strikeouts to lead the New York Mets over the Rockies 4-3. He threw his last pitch while trailing.

German Marquez pitched a two-hitter for his second career complete game as the Rockies won the nightcap 7-2, stopping a seven-game losing streak and the Mets' four-game winning streak. Josh Fuentes broke open the game with a three-run home run in the fifth off Jacob Barnes.

Seaver set the record against San Diego on April 22, 1970, striking out his final 10 batters in a 19-strikeout performance.

"That would have been nice to reach but fell a little short," deGrom said with a smile.

Coming off a 14-strikeout performance in a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia, deGrom became just the ninth pitcher to strike out as many as nine in a row.

"The fastball was the best weapon for him," Mets Manager Luis Rojas said. "It's special. You don't see that often. You talk about Jake getting better every year and he goes out there, and we talked about the challenge of the weather, so it's a little bit of a different start. He makes an adjustment and does something special."

The streak ended in the fifth inning when the Rockies took a 3-1 lead with three unearned runs, but the Mets rallied to win a series opener delayed a day by snow when pinch-hitter Jonathan Villar hit a tying double off Daniel Bard (0-1) in the seventh inning and Dominic Smith had a sacrifice fly.

Pete Alonso had homered in the sixth to pull the Mets within a run.

DeGrom (1-0) allowed 3 unearned runs and 3 hits in 6 innings and walked 1, lowering his ERA to 0.45.

He started the streak with a called third strike against Fuentes for the first out of the second inning, then got Sam Hillard and Dom Nunez swinging.

He struck out Chi Chi Gonzalez, Raimel Tapia and Ryan McMahon in the third, and Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon and C.J. Cron in the fourth.

Fuentes grounded an 0-1 pitch leading off the fifth and reached on a throwing error by second baseman Jeff McNeil, ending the streak.

MARLINS 7, GIANTS 6 (10) Jorge Alfaro hit a game-ending, two-run double, and Miami rallied from two-run deficits in the ninth and 10th innings to beat San Francisco.

CARDINALS 9, PHILLIES 4 Yadier Molina hit two home runs, doubled and drove in four runs, and Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong also homered for St. Louis.

CUBS 13, BRAVES 4 Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras each homered twice for Chicago. Javier Baez and David Bote also homered for the Cubs, who stopped a three-game losing streak. Trevor Williams (2-1) allowed 1 run and 4 hits in 5 innings.

NATIONALS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Yan Gomes homered off Luke Weaver (1-1), drove in two runs and Washington strung together consecutive wins for the first time this season.

REDS 3, INDIANS 2, (10) Josh Naylor lined into a triple play in the eighth inning, then let a routine grounder roll through his legs at first base with two outs in the ninth that led to Cincinnati's tying run before pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson's single off Oliver Perez (0-1) in the 10th won it.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 1 Brett Anderson allowed 6 hits, walked 1 and struck out 3 in 7 innings and Milwaukee breezed past Pittsburgh.

DODGERS 2, PADRES 0 Clayton Kershaw and three Los Angeles relievers combined for a three-hitter. Justin Turner hit a home run for the Dodgers.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 6, YANKEES 3 Manuel Margot hit a tiebreaking two-run home run, Tyler Glasnow (2-0) pitched five innings of one-run ball and Tampa Bay beat the Yankees to drop New York to an AL-worst 5-9.

BLUE JAYS 5-2, ROYALS 1-3 Steven Matz (3-0) held Kansas City without a hit into the sixth inning, and Jonathan Davis and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered off Mike Minor (1-1) for Toronto in the seven-inning doubleheader opener. In the second game, the Royals followed spot-starter Ervin Santana with four relief pitchers before Salvador Perez's two-out, walk-off home run.

RED SOX 7, WHITE SOX 4 Marwin Gonzalez homered to key a four-run rally in the eighth inning for Boston. Adam Ottavino (2-1) struck out all three batters he faced for the victory.

ATHLETICS 7, TIGERS 0 Matt Olson, Aramis Garcia and Mark Canha each homered, and Oakland shut out Detroit for a second consecutive game while winning its seventh in a row.

ORIOLES 6, RANGERS 1 Trey Mancini had a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning as Baltimore rallied after Rangers rookie starter Dane Dunning threw six scoreless innings.

ASTROS 1, MARINERS 0 Zack Greinke (2-1) struck out 6 and allowed 4 hits in 8 innings. Taylor Jones drove in the game's only run with a single in the fourth inning.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts after giving up a solo home run to Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Fans celebrate as New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom heads to the dugout after striking out Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron to end the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz reacts after striking out Colorado Rockies' Dom Nunez for the final out of a baseball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. The Mets won 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor watches his single that drove in the go-ahead run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. The Mets won 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after reaching first base on an RBI single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. The Mets won 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts as he heads up the first-base line after hitting an RBI single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. The Mets won 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Mets pinch-runner Albert Almora Jr. scores on a pinch-hit double by Jonathan Villar as Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nunez applies a late tag in the seventh inning of baseball game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Denver. The Mets won 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)