Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• James Daniel George, 27, of 3101 Northwoods Lane Apt. L7 in Little Flock was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of loaded center-fire weapons in certain areas and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. George was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lincoln

• Matthew Chancey, 27, of 205 N. West Ave. was arrested Friday in connection with terroristic threatening, domestic battering and false imprisonment. Chancey was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,760 bond.

Springdale

• Damacio Tellez, 27, of 3107 Backus Ave. was arrested Friday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and theft by receiving. Tellez was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Jose Rugamas-Valle, 27, of 1704 Sisco Ave. was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. Rugamas-Valle was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Michael Eastep, 33, of 15757 W. Highway 62 in Prairie Grove was arrested Friday in connection with commercial burglary and theft of property. Eastep was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Tammy Gilliland, 53, of 200 Suburban Lane in Bentonville was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Gilliland was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center on $56,595 bond.

• Kyler Perkins, 20, of 201 E. Applebee Road Lot 55 in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with theft of property. Perkins was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.