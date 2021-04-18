Ko finishes 28 under at Hawaii

No one came close to Lydia Ko at this week's Lotte Championship. Ko torched Kapolei Golf Club and tournament records in the process. A final-round 65 Saturday left her at 28-under 260 and seven shots ahead of everybody. Ko, who turns 24 next Saturday, won 14 times in her first 81 starts, including twice as an amateur in 2012 and '13. But she had only won once since -- three years ago -- until Saturday. Ko came up three strokes shy of the LPGA record of 31 under. That was set by Sei Young Kim, who finished tied with Inbee Park, 22-year-old Nelly Korda and Irish rookie Leona Maguire at 267. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis shot a 68 on Saturday and finished in a tie for 33rd with a 13-under 275.