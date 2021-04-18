Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission issued six well recompletions the week of April 9. By county, they were:

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

COLUMBIA -- Mission Creek OPCO LLC of Magnolia for DMCVU No. 96, 24-hr. prod. 28.4 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,810 ft., perf. 6,674-8,625 OA ft. of Sec. 10-18S-22W. Completed March 2.

Mission Creek OPCO LLC for Franks-Norwood No. 7, 24-hr. prod. 6.7 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,800 ft., perf. 6,682-8,530 OA ft. of Sec. 16-18S-21W. Workover done Feb. 24.

Mission Creek OPCO LLC for Willis B No. 8, 24-hr. prod. 8.4 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Dorcheat Macedonia Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,703 ft., perf. 6,626-8,586 OA ft. of Sec. 17-18S-21W. Workover done March 1.

LAFAYETTE -- Mission Creek OPCO LLC for Bodcaw H No. 2, 24-hr. prod. 6.7 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of McKamie Patton Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,400 ft., perf. 6,983-8,344 OA ft. of Sec. 29-17S-23W. Workover done March 5.

Mission Creek OPCO LLC for Bodcaw L No. 2, 24-hr. prod. 3.34 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of McKamie Patton Fld. Drilled to not available ft., perf. 6,906-8,374 OA ft. of Sec. 29-17S-23W. Workover done March 3.

UNION -- LANXESS Corp. of El Dorado for SWD No. 9-M, 24-hr. prod. not available in Smackover Form. of Wilks Fld. Drilled to not available ft., perf. 8,016-8,148 OA ft. of Sec. 15-18S-18W. Workover done March 26.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.